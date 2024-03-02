Southwest Airlines has one advantage passengers use when they must

Air travelers tend to prioritize convenience and saving money when booking flights.

Of all the major U.S. airlines, Southwest Airlines (LUV) has one feature that sets it apart from the others.

Whether traveling alone or coordinating with others, planning for flights involves a lot of thinking and organizing well before booking.

But sometimes things don't go according to one's preconceived notions. If an unexpected event occurs and travel arrangements are put on hold, people may have to consider canceling a trip.

It's a difficult decision to make, but there are circumstances when it has to be done. Airlines, thankfully, are generally good about accommodating these needs.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) usually allows travelers to cancel flights that originate in the U.S. and Canada without a fee, except for those with basic economy tickets. For travel from these two countries in basic economy to the Caribbean, Central America or Mexico, however, a $99 fee is imposed.

On United Airlines (UAL) , fee-free cancellations can be available for travel within the U.S., Canada and Mexico and for international flights that begin in the U.S. But for basic economy tickets, travelers have to cough up the entire cost of the airfare.

On American Airlines (AAL) , canceling tickets without a fee is also possible except for basic economy customers. With basic economy, a $99 fee as applied.

Southwest Airlines has a competitive edge

For those traveling on Southwest Airlines, travelers can cancel their flights for free all the way up to a surprising 10 minutes before departure. There are a few stipulations.

"For Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares — the two least expensive fare types — you'll receive a credit for the amount paid," wrote Jennifer Yellin and Maghna Maharishi for The Points Guy. "For Wanna Get Away fares, the credit isn't transferable, and only the original passenger can use the credit. If you booked a Wanna Get Away Plus fare, any individual can use the credit."

"Anytime and Business Select fares, however, are fully refundable," the authors continued. "If you need to cancel one of these fares, you'll receive a full refund for the amount paid back to your original form of payment."

This cancellation policy, compared to other airlines, makes Southwest one of the best in the event travelers need to change plans and call trips off.

A Southwest Airlines airplane is seen in flight. The carrier allows passengers to cancel flights without fees up to 10 minutes before departure. Image source: Shutterstock

Getting refunds on airfare can be a challenge

If passengers are looking for a refund when canceling their flights, things can be a little complicated.

Some carriers simply refuse to refund costs on most types of airfare. That's the case for United Airlines passengers, who can expect to forfeit the whole value of their tickets when they are forced to cancel.

"Whether you can get a refund for plane tickets depends on the fare type purchased and what you are looking for in terms of a refund," The Points Guy noted. "No airline offers full refunds back to the form of payment for every ticket purchased. Instead, you must purchase a more flexible fare type or a refundable ticket if you want this privilege."

So it's a good idea to understand the cancellation policies for the airline being considered for travel.

When booking flights, if you aren't completely sure your schedule will allow for a trip, selecting an airline that has a desirable cancellation policy is important.

The other option, if one can afford it, is to purchase a fare class that has more flexibility on cancellations.