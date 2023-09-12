Southwest Airlines makes a change passengers will love

It's what the airline isn't saying that tells customers everything they need to know.

During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, grocery stores and retailers like Walmart (WMT) , Target and Costco offered few promotions or discounts.

They did not need to cut prices because everyone needed the same things, and those things were in short supply.

If you have to limit how many bottles of hand sanitizer and how many rolls of toilet paper or paper towels people can buy, then you can charge higher, not lower, prices. Costco (COST) , Walmart, and Target (TGT) admirably did not take advantage of those shortages.

Yes, prices were higher on many items, but that was because supply-chain problems increased costs for those retailers. In some cases the biggest retailers took thinner profit margins so their customers didn't have to bear the entire inflation burden.

The travel industry — especially airlines — faced a different problem during those miserable covid-lockdown days. Few people had a reason to travel, so planes were empty, causing airfares to drop.

Over the past year, that has corrected itself. Delta, United, Spirit, Frontier, American (AAL) , and other U.S. airlines saw demand jump. That led to higher prices, and to the airlines being able to pass their increased fuel costs onto customers.

Now, that demand seems to be flagging, and the rest of the year into early 2024 seems like a soft period for the entire industry. That's not something an airline like Southwest Airlines (LUV) will communicate to customers directly. Saying "hey, we have a lot of empty seats, so prices are low" gives consumers an advantage.

Southwest, and really every airline, protects that information and runs sales even when they're being very selective about which discounts they offer.

A business does not want customers to know it's hurting for business, but Southwest's latest promotion suggests it wants to