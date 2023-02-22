Southwest Airlines' Flight Attendants, Pilots Call Out the Airline

One of the low-cost airline's biggest historical strengths threatens to undermine its comeback.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

On Southwest, flight attendants act like cruise directors. They have the freedom to jump on the plane's microphone and tell jokes, shares stories, and generally give the flight some personality.

That's not because the airline wanted to indulge its workers who wish they had made it in entertainment. Southwest's flight attendants set the tone for the entire airline. They make it clear that this is a less stuffy take on travel.

Basically, the airline uses its flight attendants to build a relationship with its passengers. That's something the company always celebrated in its in-flight magazine by sharing stories of its staff going above and beyond for passengers.

Now, the airline -- which also faces contract issues with its pilots -- has angered these key front line workers. That's a very dangerous place for the company to be as its flight attendants aren't simply servers and safety agents -- they're the face of the company.

Southwest Flight Attendants Picket

Southwest held its annual "rally" on Feb. 21 in Las Vegas at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). That's an annual event where workers gather to hear top management reflect back on the past year.

It's generally a celebratory event, but the airline's flight attendants decided to change the narrative this year. Instead of joining the party, they decided to hold a picket line in order to draw attention to their efforts to secure a new contract that "would pay them more and pay them for time spent awaiting flight departures," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“We’re really not in the mood to party,” said Transport Workers Union Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery.

The union, which represents Southwest’s 18,000 flight attendants, has been working without a contract for four years. It shared a statement on its Facebook page detailing its position Feb. 20.