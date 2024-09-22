Silversea plans special cruise for loyal cruisers, new passengers

The cruise line asked its passengers for help planning the voyage.

Silversea, the luxury cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, has shared its plans for its 2025 Venetian Society Reunion voyage.

"For the first time, Venetian Society members were invited to vote for their preferred itinerary," the cruise line said on its website. "The experiential luxury and expedition cruise travel brand will reconvene its extended family of guests on board Silver Spirit from October 17 to October 29, 2025, welcoming both Venetian Society members and first-time guests between Fusina (Venice) and Athens (Piraeus)."

Silversea President Bret Hernandez will host the cruise.

The cruise line sees its Venetian Society Reunion cruises as an opportunity for past guests to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

"Throughout the sailing, guests enjoy special onboard events and receptions, enriched entertainment, and curated shore excursions," the cruise line wrote. "In addition, Venetian Society members can attend an exclusive signature event ashore, which, curated by Silversea’s destination experts, provides unique insight into the local culture, customs, and history of a destination; a 5% saving on the cruise fare; and commemorative gifts, among other enrichments."

