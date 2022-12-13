San Francisco Lands in Top 10 Worst Places on This List

Holiday traveling is tougher in some locations than others, but some stand out.

While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.

On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported a record 2.56 million people passing through U.S. airports. The number is the highest it's been since Dec. 26, 2019 and is expected to be similarly high in the coming weeks.

By looking at Bureau of Transportation data from 100 of the country's busiest airports, Forbes Advisor ranked the nation's airports based on carrier delays, late arrivals, cancellations and increases in airfare prices since the summer.

First, the Good News.

If you're traveling in or out of two California airports or one in Hawaii, you should be in good shape.

Long Beach Airport (LGB) topped the list of the best airports for holiday travel -- the relatively small Southern California airport had, at an average ticket price of $259.47, the third-lowest airfare in the country between October and December as well as the fifth-lowest percent of flight cancellations at 0.82% of all flights.

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) on Hawaii's Big Island and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in San Jose took a respective second and third place as the airports you would most want to pass through this December.

These Are the 'Grinchy' Airports

On the other hand, "Airports in New York, Alaska and Tennessee topped the list of Grinchy airports for peak holiday travel time," Forbes says in its report.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) in Alaska and and McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee scored high on flight delays, cancellations and price increases.

But first place for the worst airport in the country for holiday travel went to Westchester County Airport (HPN) -- with an 8.54% rate of air carrier delays as well as 7.55% of flights arriving late and 2.63% cancelled. The small airport just north of New York City in White Plains has thus come out on top as the place where passengers are most likely to face travel disruptions.

At an average of $30.49 more, HPN also had the fifth-highest increase in airfare prices between the summer months and the holidays as well as the third-lowest percentage of flights leaving on time (75.43%).

Larger Airports Land in the Middle, Mostly

With much higher numbers of passengers but also bigger resources to handle them, major airports like Los Angeles' LAX and New York's JFK ranked neared the middle of the list.

San Francisco's SFO was the largest international airport to land in the top 10 for worst holiday travel. The airport accounted for 9.1% of national aviation system delays, according to the report. That's second only to Newark Liberty International (13.9%) and just ahead of La Guardia (8.9%), which both serve the New York City metropolitan area. San Francisco also saw average fare increases of 6.3% for the holiday season, according to the report.

Forbes Advisor

By looking at Custom Borders and Protection (CBP) data from 34 U.S. airports between October 2021 and 2022, travel website Upgraded Points calculated that 52.86% of passengers pass through customs in 15 minutes or less.

Miami, New York and San Francisco had some of the longest customs lines while the average traveler passed through Phoenix Sky Harbor in only 5.09 minutes.

Those entering the U.S. through an airport passed through customs in an average of 14.88 minutes in February and 20.92 minutes in July and 18.71 minutes on Thursday but only 16.13 minutes on Sunday.

While those statistics are only for international arrivals crossing customs to enter the U.S., Forbes also rated JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Free Report as the worst airline for holiday travel -- with only 69.61% departing on time and 8.25% air carrier delays, it had the highest problems out of all the airlines.

Regional airlines like SkyWest (SKYW) - Get Free Report and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Free Report also were near the top of the list of worst airlines for holiday travel.

SEE THE FULL FORBES' LIST OF WORST AND BEST AIRPORTS FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL HERE.