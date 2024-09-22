Royal Caribbean's newest ship offers novel take on cruise classic

Utopia of the Seas features a best-of-the-Oasis-Class lineup. One beloved offering on the ship has changed because Utopia sails short sailings.

You can't fully experience Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas in a single sailing.

That's because the cruise line's newest Oasis-Class ship sails 3- and 4-day "weekends" designed to show off the best the cruise line has to offer while leaving passengers wanting more.

That plan is intended to present Royal Caribbean's best to people who are new to cruising. On a short sailing you're going to miss things on a ship that's only a bit smaller than Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.

Passengers on Utopia of the Seas are forced to make choices. For example, there are more nighttime shows than nights.

That same logic applies to restaurants. Even if you get an unlimited dining package, you simply won't have enough mealtimes to try every restaurant.

You might, of course, be able to try every bar, but doing that — unless you time it carefully — puts you at risk of being unable to experience many of the other things Utopia offers. It's a lot of fun packed into 3 or 4 days, and, again, it forces you to make some choices.

It has also caused one of the cruise line's longtime partners to rethink how it operates its area of the ship. And it's a change many passengers will appreciate.