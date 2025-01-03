Royal Caribbean sued over bathroom video; Carnival drops deal

A stateroom attendant has already been convicted of placing cameras in cabin bathrooms.

Crimes on a cruise ship are rare.

That's because the cruise lines have cameras in all the public areas and dispatch security at even a hint of wrongdoing. Every cruise line takes passenger safety incredibly seriously.

But for obvious reasons they can't put cameras in passenger cabins. So room stewards and other crew members who have access to cabins (a very small list) could engage in wrongdoing.

Rare as these incident are, one occurred on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas.

A crew member who placed cameras in passenger bathrooms was caught, arrested and convicted, but the cruise line continues to deal with fallout from the incidents.

Cruise News Today's Doug Parker has the full story along with details on a change Carnival Cruise Line passengers are not very happy about.

Royal Caribbean sued over creepy crew member

Twelve more cruise passengers have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean following the conviction of a former stateroom attendant for placing hidden cameras in bathrooms on board the cruise ship Symphony of the Seas.

Arvin Joseph Mirasol was sentenced to 30 years in prison last year after pleading guilty to video voyeurism and having illegal images. Now, the lawsuit filed by a Miami-based firm alleges that over 100 adults and underage guests were unknowingly recorded.

The attorney criticized the cruise line's hiring practices and called for stronger crew screening measures. The plaintiffs claim damages for physical and emotional trauma, seeking a jury trial and punitive damages.

Carnival Cruise Line drops discount gift card program

And Carnival Cruise Line has ended its AARP gift card discount program as of January 1.

Now, this is following months of reduced discounts along the way. AARP members previously enjoyed savings up to 10% per gift card. But that rate dropped to 8% and then 5% before the program was discontinued entirely.

In a statement AARP said Carnival Cruise Lines has decided to discontinue offering their gift cards through the AARP Rewards program.

The move has sparked backlash among loyal cruisers with some accusing Carnival of prioritizing profits over customer loyalty.

Now, AARP does continue to offer discounts with other brands such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Holland America Line.

And a Carnival Cruise Line passenger was upset after a Star Wars Nerf gun purchased at Disney was confiscated during boarding.

Yeah, you can't make this up. The guests claimed that the incident ruined Christmas for their child.

Carnival Cruise Lines prohibited items policy banned firearms and replicas which includes toy weapons.

Brand Ambassador John Heald confirmed the rule, telling cruisers to avoid bringing toy weapons on board and to check the prohibited items list before cruising.

The photo of the week comes from Tanya Celebrity Edge in Sydney, Australia. They just embarked on a two-week voyage.

