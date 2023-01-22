Royal Caribbean Shares Details on Its Next Caribbean Private 'Island'

The cruise line has a plan to turn one of its least-liked stops into one of its most-popular.

The Caribbean has a of cruise ships calling on its ports. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, MSC, and even Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report cruise line have multiple ships sailing those waters which only have a limited amount of ports -- especially when you consider ports that can accommodate the biggest cruise ships.

That means that all of those cruise lines generally stop in Nassau, an island that most experienced cruisers have been to many times. And, even though Nassau has shopping, beaches, lots of excursion opportunities, and a more, it's considered a ho hum, maybe don't get off the ship port for a lot of cruisers who have been there before.

Despite that, the fact that Nassau has dock space for up to seven ships, means that most Caribbean cruises make a stop there. That's not a draw for many passengers, but Royal Caribbean has a plan to make Nassau an in-demand stop -- at least for its passengers -- which will build on a key edge it has over Carnival, MSC, Norwegian, and Disney.

Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Builds on Its Perfect Day Model

While every major cruise line offers a private island in the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean has turned its island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, into something special. Instead of just being a beach with some bars, and a barbecue lunch, CocoCay has something for everyone.

The Royal Caribbean private island still offers tranquil beaches, but it also has the largest pool in the Caribbean (complete with a swim-up bar), a massive add-fee water park, a private upscale (and upcharge) beach club, multiple dining venues, and soon, an adult's only area, "Hideaway Beach."

Now, Royal Caribbean plans a variation on the Perfect Day concept on Nassau's Paradise Island. That would give the cruise line something for its passengers when they visit Nassau that its rivals cannot offer.

That's a potential gamechanger that would turn Nassau from a stay on the boat stop, to a valued destination.

A Look at Royal Caribbean's Nassau Beach Club

Royal Caribbean has confirmed that it's moving forward with the Nassau Beach Club project, but it has shared very few details. The company has, however, added some details about the project to its website.

"Located at the western end of Paradise Island, the Royal Beach Club will offer guests and residents access to enjoy a pristine beach and the spectacular turquoise waters The Bahamas has become so well known for," the company shared.

The "club" would be able to host up to 3,500 people a time. Royal Caribbean would provide a water taxi that would take passengers from the cruise terminal to two stops at the Nassau Beach Club. The cruise line believes this would be good for Nassau.

"Upon project completion, Royal Caribbean visitors will spend more time in Nassau. During a call that could last up to nine hours, the Royal Beach Club experience will include four to five hours on Paradise Island plus additional time for shopping and other Nassau attractions," the cruise line added.

The company is very clear about its key goal for the project.

"The goal is to make Nassau the highest-rated and most sought-after destination for Royal Caribbean guests," the cruise line stated on its website.

Royal Caribbean has not shared many details on the project -- the web page is mostly about its impact on Nassau -- but the company does share a few things visitors can expect:

World-class, family-beach experience for up to 3,500 visitors

Bahamian entertainers and artists will showcase the rich history and culture of The Bahamas

Business operated by local entrepreneurs

Earlier plans for the project said it would include two 35,000-square-foot dining pavilions capable of accommodating 1,500 passengers each as well as a 26,000 square foot pool, a 4,000 square foot splash pad for children; 14 beach bars; restrooms and cabanas on about two acres of land.

The company has not confirmed any of these plans and has noted that "all features and experiences are subject to change without notice."