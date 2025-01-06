Royal Caribbean passengers share cruise extras they regret buying

The cruise line offers a lot of extras and many passengers seems to have the same regrets for what they bought.

When you book a cruise, that's only the start of the spending decisions you have to make.

Since most cruise bookings on the major lines, like Royal Caribbean, are not all-inclusive, you must choose which extras you want to pay for. Some of those choices, like the Deluxe Beverage Package and Unlimited Dining Plan, can cost nearly as much as your cruise fare.

In other cases, you must decide whether you want internet access on the cruise and you'll be happy sticking to the included dining options.

You can also book shore excursions, spa services, and lesser-known products like arcade credits, escape rooms and more.

Many people splurge because they're going on vacation. Others plan fastidiously before their cruises and then they get on board and abandon all restraint.

There's no correct strategy when it comes to which extras to book. For example, if having the drink package brings you peace of mind — since you don't have to track every drink — then it's not all that important to get the most value from it by overindulging.

Some passengers, however, make purchases and regret them and hundreds of them shared their thoughts in a popular Reddit thread.

Some themes about expenditures that prompted regrets came clear there.

Spa services on cruises are a popular regret

Cruise ship spas charge a premium compared with most land-based spas. Their pricing also can be confusing.

"Almost fell for the spa purchase," TheButterflyTattoo posted. "They gave me a free $60 gift certificate, and I already had $50, but apparently, I couldn't combine them. This was fine, except they kept changing the subject when I asked about a total for the service I wanted.

"Even with the added gratuity and $60 off, they still tried to charge an extra $50. It was like I didn't even have a gift certificate. I asked them about it, and they couldn't give me a straight answer or blamed it on the system, so I left."

Lucky719 shared a bad spa experience they paid for.

"I was going through some back pain on a cruise and paid for a massage," they posted. "No discount. Told her to focus on my lower back. She didn't touch it. The whole massage.

"I asked her about it as I felt the time was getting close then realized she didn't speak enough English to understand me. She also shorted me about 10 minutes. Worst massage I've ever had."

Many people were angry about the prices charged for on-board spa services,

"Vitality of the Seas are the pirates of the Caribbean," shared SelectiveAloha.

Royal Caribbean does not run its spas. It contracts them out to a third party.

Many passengers found the sales tactics in the spa a problem.

"Spa services. Staff will make you feel badly about yourself as they push products and additional services. Don’t waste your money," wrote Cartographer-Happy.

KKocan72 agreed.

"Last cruise, we did the couples massage, and while it was fine, the super aggressive upselling was a bit much," they added. "Even after coming out and bluntly saying we were not interested in anything else they just would not stop."

Royal Caribbean passengers share more purchase regrets

Meowlia shared a bad jewelry-purchase experience.

"Engagement ring on a cruise ship, got it appraised at my local jeweler, and it wasn't even worth a third of the cost we paid. The diamond was totally misrepresented," they posted.

"Had the jeweler write an appraisal letter and fought Royal to get the ring returned and refunded. It was hell for a month, but they finally refunded everything in full except the cost of insuring and shipping the ring back."

Some passengers get swept up in the moment and buy keepsakes they later regretted.

"A large 'oil' painting of our formal night pictures. We look great but I have no idea where to hang it, LOL. And my kids have declined in advance to accept it when we are gone," shared Competive_Garden86.

