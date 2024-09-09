Royal Caribbean faces a cruise ship duck hiding controversy

Some love the duck hiding game while others think some may have gone a bit overboard with it.

Cruise ship duck hiding has been a recent phenomenon. It's a practice where people bring small rubber ducks with them to hide on cruise ships.

Some people just hide off-the-shelf ducks while others put a lot more effort into it. In many cases, people decorate and personalize their ducks before hiding them.

Many of the people who put in the added effort pair a card with the duck in order to let whoever finds it know who hid it, In addition, they often share social media info in order for the duck finder to share an image of the duck's new home, or the child that finds it.

While duck hiding — which has become common on Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , and MSC Cruises ships — is generally for kids, many adults get very involved. Usually, adults are helping with the preparation, including decorating the ducks and creating the cards.

Typically, children who find a duck (or many) will take them home while adults will perhaps post an image and then rehide them. There are no real rules for the unsanctioned but allowed game aside from not doing damage to the ship.

Many passengers consider it a harmless activity, but duck hiding has its detractors.

