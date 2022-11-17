Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

Usually a change to a cruise line package or deal is a bad thing. That's not true in this case.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.

The covid pandemic forced all cruise lines to think more about their apps and websites. Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and other major players had to adjust to account for everything from added booking/cancellation flexibility, to offering menus on their apps via QR codes.

Both major cruise lines (and their rivals) also had to deal with largely eliminating paper daily schedules (policies vary, but they are generally by request now if they're offered at all). Covid forced the industry to focus on its digital offerings because eliminating touch points where the virus could spread was key.

It may not be entirely related, but Royal Caribbean has also made a number of small improvements to its website and app. Now, it has made a small tweak to its app that people who purchase a beverage package are going to appreciate.

Royal Caribbean Goes Back and Forth on a Key Policy

Royal Caribbean used to allow passengers to book entertainment through its app before their cruise. That's a policy that changed during the pandemic, and the company has decided to not change it back which was first reported by Royal Caribbean Blog.

"As we continue to shape the future of cruising, a few experiences may look a bit different to some of your clients. With this, we will no longer be accepting prebookings for onboard entertainment. All guests who would like to attend our entertainment onboard must book these at the Box Office or on the App once onboard," the company shared in an email to passengers.

That's a sort of controversial policy because it gives an edge to people who board early. It also puts added pressure on the suite and Diamond Lounge concierges as they get an increased amount of requests to book shows from passengers who fail to get into the ones they want.

Royal Caribbean has also varied its policies on booking specialty dining before your cruise. It sometimes allows it for individual reservations, but generally does not for people who book dining packages.

Now, the cruise line has made an app-based change for people looking to buy a beverage package.

Royal Caribbean Now Lets You Buy a Beverage Package in its App

Younger generations (and some older folks) tend to do most things on their phone. They may use a laptop or a tablet for work, but things like shopping are done via apps on their smartphones.

Royal Caribbean has not fully embraced that as until recently you could not make pre-boarding purchases on its app. Now, the cruise line, at least for some sailings, lets booked passengers book shore excursions through its app. That was a sort of easy change to make as excursions were always listed on the calendar on the day they take place.

Beverage packages, however, don't really have a logical home in the app. That forces passengers to go to the cruise line's website, not just to book, but also to check price on whatever beverage package they want because prices fluctuate (especially for the alcohol-included Deluxe Beverage Package).

Now, the cruise line has found a way to offer passengers a way to check the price and book its various beverage packages on the app. It's not a super-intuitive process, but people are likely to stumble upon it.

To access booking drink packages, login to the app, then click on the icon in the upper left-hand part of the page that looks like a boat. That takes you to a page that lets you check on all sorts of onboard activities and at the bottom of that the cruise line has added a banner that says "Beverage Packages." Click on that and you go to a page that shows you the Deluxe Beverage Package and has a tab for non-alcoholic beverage packages.

If you want to book a package, click on it and a page showing the price comes up. That gives passengers a very quick way to check prices if they're tracking their options before booking. If you do want to book, there's a "reserve now," button which takes you to a page to verify who you are buying for (Deluxe packages must be purchased for any adults in the room, if you are booking via the app).

After selecting the guest(s), you get taken to a page to close the sale. If your credit card is already on file, it does not need to be added in again. Overall, it's a very easy process once you find where to get started on the app.