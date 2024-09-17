Royal Caribbean has a beverage package policy you won't like

The cruise line's passengers may be happy, however, when they learn how Carnival handles the same situation.

Many Royal Caribbean passengers buy the Deluxe Beverage Package for peace of mind,

They're paying $60 to $110 per day, per adult passenger in the cabin (plus taxes and an 18% gratuity) not simply so they can max out their drinking. It's more about being able to order what they want and not have to track every drink they buy. The Deluxe Beverage Package makes the beverage part of the cruise unlimited.

The deluxe package also enables you to try different drinks, and if you don't like something you can order something else without penalty. Passengers who buy the Deluxe Beverage Package can have all the water, soda, fresh-squeezed juice and specialty coffee they want from the second they board the ship.

It's freeing: Those $3 waters, $8 beers and $14 cocktails can quickly add up to more than the daily cost of the package. Even when they don't, most passengers who buy the package enjoy being able to order whatever they want whenever they want.

But — there's a major exception that Deluxe Beverage Package buyers need to know.

The Deluxe Beverage Package is different in Texas and New York

Royal Caribbean has multiple ships that have Galveston, Texas, as their homeport. When a ship leaves from Texas, it's bound by local law until it reaches international waters (12 miles from shore).

Royal Caribbean faces some limitations in which liquors it can sell or serve during the first part of cruises leaving from Galveston. That's because the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has rules that are not present in most home ports.

"What this means is Royal Caribbean has to buy their liquor from a Texas distributor to be able to serve it on the ship while in Texas waters," according to Royal Caribbean Blog. "Any liquor served has to be served from a bottle that has the Texas tax paid, and it carries a sticker to prove that Texas tax has been paid."

So people who buy the Deluxe Beverage Package (and those ordering drinks a la carte) will have a limited selection until the ship clears international waters.

Essentially, Royal Caribbean ships sailing from Texas have two liquor cabinets, to ensure that while they are still legally in Texas, they sell only from bottles with the Texas tax sticker.

Royal Caribbean is actually doing its Deluxe Beverage Package passengers a favor. Its rival, Carnival Cruise Line, has taken a very different approach to compliance.

“Due to state laws, we cannot sell Cheers! until the second day of the cruise (starting at 6 a.m.) for voyages departing from our Texas and New York home ports," the cruise line makes clear on its website.

"Drinks purchased on the first day of the cruise will be charged to the guest’s Sail & Sign card in the usual manner. When purchased on the second day of the cruise, guests are charged for the remaining days only (cruise duration less one day).”

Carnival is still bound by state rules, so it also sells only from a limited menu of Texas- and New York-procured alcohol on cruises leaving from Galveston or New York City.

Royal Caribbean's New York sailings actually leave from Bayonne, N.J., so they are not subject to New York state laws.

