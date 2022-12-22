Royal Caribbean Group Cruise Line Offers a Major Deal

You can save a lot of money on your cruise, but there's a pretty big catch.

For many people, a cruise -- especially one to an exotic location -- can be a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list experience. It's something you plan for, save money for, and pour over every detail.

This isn't a typical jaunt around the Bahamas on one of Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Free Report ships with stops in Nassau, Cozumel, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Those trips can, of course, be special, and the company's Oasis-class ships are impressive, but those voyages are nothing compared to what Royal Caribbean offers with its Silversea Line.

An expedition, high-end luxury cruise line, Silversea offers experiences that you can't get on a mega-ship. These sailings take you places you simply can't get to any other way in a style that's unlike anything most people generally experience. The Royal Caribbean-owned brand explains how it works on its website.

With Silversea cruises you enjoy free-flowing premium wines and spirits, delicious gourmet cuisine, in-suite dining, full butler service for every suite and of course all gratuities. Savour the peace of mind of knowing that there is no salient price-tag at the end of a wonderful night of entertainment. Which is also complimentary, by the way. Whether you long to mingle in the Mediterranean, swim with the turtles of the Galapagos or embrace the glaciers of Alaska, there is something special about knowing that this cruising is all inclusive.

That, as you might imagine comes with a hefty price tag, but the cruise line is offering a way to save big money on its experience-of-a-lifetime cruises.

Image source: Dukas/Steve Vidler/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Silversea Offers a Cruise Deal (With a Catch)

Generally, when you book a cruise you put down a deposit to reserve your room and then have anywhere from months to years (depending on how far out you have booked) to pay the final tab. It's a system that lets people spread out the financial burden of what can be a very expensive purchase.

In some cases, it's also possible to use a buy now, pay later service to automate spreading out your payments and some cruise lines offer payment plans. With a Silversea cruise, most customers book well in advance and pay over time.

Now, the high-end cruise line is offering a unique deal designed to encourage future passengers to pay in full upfront.

"As part of a new, limited-time offer, the Miami-based luxury line will give you a hefty discount of up to 20% if you book a voyage in the coming weeks for 2023, 2024, or 2025. The catch: You'll only get the discount if you book a nonrefundable fare and pay for it in full within five days of the booking," The Points Guy reported.

Basically, you're getting a 20% break on the price, but you're committing to a specific sailing somewhere over the next three years with no option for a refund.

"The new 'prepaid pricing' promotion, as Silversea is calling it, brings discounts of 10% to 20% on normal fares, depending on the sailing. The discounts are available when you book using Silversea's 'port-to-port' fares through Feb. 28, 2023," the website added.

Normally, Silversea requires final payment 30 to 60 days before sailing.

Royal Caribbean Grows its Luxury Cruise Line

Earlier this year Royal Caribbean found a unique way to grow the Silversea brand. In July, the cruise line purchased the Endeavor, an ultra-luxury ship originally delivered to the now-bankrupt Crystal Cruises in 2021.

Royal Caribbean paid $275 million for the ship which was "significantly below the cost of construction," the company shared in a press release. The company, which financed the purchase on a 15-year term via an unsecured loan, said the "acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, cash flow, and ROIC."

The ship was renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joined Royal Caribbean's Silversea Cruises fleet.

“With Endeavour, we are seeking to grow our world-class fleet to meet the exceptional demand for ultra-luxury expedition cruising, while also enhancing our profitability profile and affirming Silversea’s position as the industry’s leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line,” said Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty.