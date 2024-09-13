Royal Caribbean adds a new port in the Caribbean

The cruise line has very quietly made a major change that its customers have been asking for.

Many Royal Caribbean cruise ships often call on the same handful of ports. You may have loved Nassau, Cozumel and Bimini the first few times you stopped there, but after that the destinations might begin to bore you.

The cruise line has been addressing that in one clear way with its planned Beach Clubs in Nassau and Cozumel. These private-island-like experiences will give people something similar to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's highly rated private island.

The beach clubs theoretically will make people want to go to Nassau and Cozumel because they will now have a reason to get off the ship. Yes, these new experiences will come with a price tag, but it's likely to be modest compared with many current beach excursions at those destinations.

And the beach clubs will offer a mix of pools, beaches and other experiences that Royal Caribbean has proved very good at delivering.

Giving passengers more to do at familiar ports is part of the solution, but it's not all Royal Caribbean passengers have been asking for. Many would like to see the cruise line add new Caribbean ports, and according to emails it has sent to some upcoming passengers, it's doing just that.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.