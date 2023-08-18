Royal Caribbean cruise line cancels unpopular dining change

The cruise line's passengers got angry at the suggestion that it was going to take away something very popular.

Royal Caribbean passengers got angry and they spoke up.

A cruise fare includes a number of things. First, your ticket gets you a cabin on the ship. In most cases you pick a cabin when paying for the cruise, but sometimes you can buy a guarantee, a cheaper option whereby you select a category and the cruise line assigns you a cabin in that category or higher at a later date.

DON'T MISS: Carnival Cruise Line confirms massive dining change

Your fare also includes most onboard entertainment. On Royal Caribbean (RCL) that means pretty much all shows including the main theaters, as well as performers in the Schooner Bar, pub, and things like the Aqua Theater water shows or Studio B's ice skating spectaculars.