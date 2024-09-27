Royal Caribbean crew member takes you beyond crew cabins

Every crew member onboard a ship has their own story. The entertainers on cruise ships, however, have often followed a very different path to their jobs.

Many of the musicians, for example, have appeared in land-based productions including some who have performed on Broadway. The same is true of the figure skaters who work on cruise ships. A number of them have Olympic pedigrees while others have worked with national touring productions.

It's not easy to earn a contract as an entertainer on a major line. There are usually months of auditions followed by an extended period training and rehearsing on land in order to be able to perform at sea.

Not every person who passes the tryout makes it through the training and actually becomes an onboard performer. Jordan Bauth has not only made it through tryouts and rehearsals, she has worked as an onboard ice skater for five years.

She currently works on Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas, the cruise line's newest cruise ship. In a video she made earlier this year (before Utopia had set sail) she shared some of the secrets that cruise lines may not tell crew members about life at sea.

Bauth did make it clear that entertainers live different lives onboard than most crew members. When she works for Royal Caribbean, Bauth has passenger-like privileges and does not have to wear any sort of uniform when in a public area. She also has free reign to be anywhere on the ship except in passenger cabins.

Transcript:

Chances are if you ended up on this video you are a frequent cruiser or you are just interested in the cruise industry as a whole. So today I want to share with you what it's actually like to be a crew member working on a cruise ship.

Hi, my name is Jordan and I am a professional figure skater who has been working on cruise ships for just about five years now, so I have a good idea of what the day-to-day life looks like on board as a crew member.

That being said, I am an entertainer on board so my life and my work schedule is a bit different than the majority of the people who work on board, but I am going to share as much information as possible for you so you get a real understanding of what it's like to work on a cruise ship, whether you are someone who enjoys cruising as a guest or you are looking to join a cruise ship as a crew member yourself.