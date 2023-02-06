Royal Caribbean Casino: How to Earn Free Cruises and Other Loyalty Perks

Royal Caribbean (RCL) offers casinos on all the ships sailing under its namesake brand. Anyone who sails on any of those cruise ships who is 18 and over can play table games, slot machines, and video poker in the onboard casino.

The cruise line has a loyalty program that's similar to the ones offered by land-based casinos, with one major difference -- you don't actually have to sign up. Instead, your membership is tracked by your "SeaPass" card (room key). When you sit at a machine you begin to accrue points either by tapping your card or inserting it (newer ships have the tap system while older ones require insertion). At a table game, you hand your card to the dealer/person running the game, who hands it to a pit boss to track your play.

If you tap/insert your card in a slot machine, you earn 1 point for every $5 cycled through. On a video poker machine, it's $10 per point while table games vary based on your perceived level of play. It's not how much you win or lose in either case. Points are earned based on money cycled through the game or machine.

How Does Royal Caribbean's Club Royale Work?

Casino Royale members earn rewards in two ways. The first relates to the current cruise you are on. Points earned can be redeemed for freeplay before the end of that cruise and they count toward earning an "Instant Reward" certificate, which can be for anything from a discount on a future cruise to a free cruise.

Exactly how this works varies based on ship and sailing. On every ship, there's a flyer at the casino host desk and at the cashier that shows the points required to earn discounts and free cruises.

On a typical cruise recently, 800 points might earn you a free cruise on a very limited selection of cruises while 1,500 will get you access to a much longer list. At higher levels of points earned, the list may stay the same, but you may get a higher level of room and freeplay.

The numbers vary for earning an "Instant Reward," with some sailings requiring 2,500 points to earn a free cruise.

Redeeming your points for freeplay does not mean you lost those points. Instead, while they won't show in your onboard account, they're still there for the purpose of earning an Instant Reward and building toward your annual tier level.