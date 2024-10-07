Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Celebrity make hurricane changes

While Hurricane Milton won't make landfall until sometime Tuesday, its impact has already been heavily felt.

The weather situation has been changing quickly but the major cruise lines have yet to cancel any cruises or say that any ships will have their sailings cut short or extended.

Hurricane Milton has, however, become a truly dangerous storm.

"Data from both Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 150 mph (240 km/h). Milton is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the National Hurricane Center shared.

The agency explained what that information means in a separate "key messages" post.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Penninsula beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Storm surge and hurricane watches are now in effect for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula and residents in that area should follow any advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so.

Cruise News Today's Doug Parker opened his show by sharing an update on Hurricane Milton.

"All eyes are on the Caribbean as Hurricane Milton intensifies, expected to reach Category 3 or Category 4 status before making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast by Wednesday," he shared."Now, cruises departing from Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Canaveral, and Everglades might be impacted by port closures and itinerary changes."