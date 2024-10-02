Royal Caribbean issues a warning to passengers, travel agents

The cruise line wants to save its customers from a potentially horrendous problem.

While cruise lines like to sell add-ons because they make the company more money, some extra-fee items also prevent customer service issues.

A drink package, for example, enables the cruise line not to have to deal with angry passengers who run up huge a la carte bills. Some people don't listen and, well, each adult beverage you consume makes you less likely to be concerned with the cost of the next one.

And, of course, while some people set out to "beat" the drink package, many likely have days when it's not a good value.

The same logic applies, albeit in a different way, to excursions the cruise line books. Yes, the company wants the money, but it also wants to ensure that passengers have fun and safe experiences.

And that's not something they can control when people book with third-party operators.

Royal Caribbean also wants people to actually go on the cruises they have booked. That means following up their down payments by paying in full before the final payment day. To make that happen, the cruise line's team that deals with travel agents has reached out to them with a major request.

Royal Caribbean wants passengers to actually make it on board. Image source: Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean has a payment program

When you don't pay for your cruise in full by the final payment day, your cruise is canceled. In most cases, you will also lose your deposit, although any taxes and port fees will be returned as will the money you paid for any add-ons (like internet service or a drink package).

Royal Caribbean offers a flexible payment plan that travel agents can use to make sure their clients do not miss their final payment dates. You can set up Flex Pay once you've paid the minimum deposit on a cruise.

Flex Pay is very simple for passengers to use and it enables them to do the following:

Schedule Payments: With FlexPay, clients can pay their balance due with up to 10 payments.

They can also fully customize the payment dates and amounts.

No Fees. Ever. FlexPay is free. It’s simply a more convenient way for you and your clients to manage how and when they pay.

Cancel Anytime: Plans and preferences change. If your client wants to modify or cancel their FlexPay payment schedule, all it takes is a few clicks.

Royal Caribbean shares a payment warning

Royal Caribbean's Mel Figueroa, who is a sort of liaison to travel agents, sent out an email reminding them that this technology exists and prevents major problems.

"This is such a great incentive for you to earn extra money and show that you have "Flex Appeal," so that your booking does not cancel by mistake," he wrote.

"We all know that life gets crazy, and we get busy with so many things. Using FlexPay is such a great way to make sure that you never miss a final payment date. It is a very simple set-it-and-forget-it option."

On Oct. 1. he sent a second email with much stronger wording.

"I am asking, no pleading with, you to use Flex Pay. I have received so many emails and calls asking for help when final payment is missed. This happens for so many reasons. The end results are never positive," he added.

When final payment is missed, the cruiser might not have the option to rebook, or the rebooking might come at a much higher price.