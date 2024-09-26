Royal Caribbean adds more cruises and shares on-sale dates

The cruise line has released information about when some of its most popular sailings will go on sale.

Cruise lines don't put all the sailings for a given period on sale at the same time. Doing so might overload their customer service and online systems. Instead, they tend to put batches of cruises on sale at different times.

Demand for 2024 and 2025 sailings has been very high, so some cruisers — especially those looking to sail specific popular itineraries — have been keeping an eye out for on-sales dates.

"Royal Caribbean has revealed when they will be opening up bookings for many of their 2026 and 2027 sailings," Jason on the Travel Scouts YouTube channel said. "The first group to open up will be their 2026 Alaska cruises. Those bookings will be available the week of October 21. In the weeks following, more and more cruises will open up."

Alaska cruises are popular and inventory is limited due to both the short seasons and limits on how many cruise ships can stop in the various ports.

"Awareness regarding this is important because you can often find the best prices when sailings first open for booking," he advised.

Royal Caribbean's on-sale schedule:

Week of October 21, 2024 Region: Alaska Sailing Time Frame: April – October 2026

Week of October 28, 2024 Region: Europe Sailing Time Frame: April – October 2026

Week of November 11, 2024 Region: Summer & Yearlong Caribbean Sailing Time Frame: April 2026 – April 2027

Week of November 18, 2024 Region: Northeast Sailing Time Frame: April 2026 – April 2027

Week of January 27, 2025 Region: Europe Cont. Sailing Time Frame: TBD

Week of February 17, 2025 Region: Short Caribbean & West Coast Sailing Time Frame: April 2026 – April 2027

Week of February 24, 2025 Region: Seasonal Caribbean Sailing Time Frame: April 2026 – April 2027

Week of March 31, 2025 Region: Australia Sailing Time Frame: October 2026 – April 2027

TBD Region: China & Singapore Sailing Time Frame: April 2026 – April 2027

