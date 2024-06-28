Drink of the Week: Pineapple Margarita on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas

Learn how to make a variation of a classic cruise drink as taught by Rolando from the Philippines at the Ale and Anchor bar.

While Independence of the Seas has been sailing since 2008, it's a thoroughly modern ship that's perfect for passengers who want a lot, but not a megaship. It has many Royal Caribbean updates including a revised pool deck and the Playmakers sports bar.

It also has all the classic Royal Caribbean venues including the Schooner Bar and an English Pub, in this case, the Ale and Anchor. Indy, as the ship is affectionately known by its fans, sort of bridges the most modern Royal Caribbean ships with its classic smaller ships.

She's big enough to offer most of the bells and whistles of the Oasis-class ships, but also small enough to give you a more intimate experience. You have a better chance to get to know your fellow passengers. and the crew because while the ship has a wide array of venues, it's not that big by modern standards.

It does, however, have lots of bars and some excellent bartenders. One of them, Rolando from the Philippines took Come Cruise With Me's travel agent partner Dennis Post from Postcard Travel planning through making a Pineapple Margarita at the Ale and Anchor bar