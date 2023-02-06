Pepsi and Carnival Want to Give You a Free Cruise

The cruise line really wants to bring in first-time cruisers and has turned to Pepsi and an NFL star to help.

You’ve gotta start somewhere, and every journey begins with a single step.

Ja’Marr Chase has earned the title of NFL Rookie of the Year thanks to his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he also earned the titles Offensive Rookie of the Year and second-team All-Pro after setting records during his first year.

The vast majority of us aren’t going to be able to transition from NFL rookie to seasoned pro. But we all have something on our to do list, and for some people, getting started on anything new can feel daunting.

Contest to Win a Cruise

If you’ve ever been trapped between the waring impulses of “maybe this year I’d like to go on a cruise” and “but I’ve never been on a cruise, I don’t know anything about the cruising lifestyle and the whole thing seems intimidating,” well, Chase is here to help. He’s teamed up with Pepsi (PEP) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) for the “Board a Rookie. Return a Pro.” campaign.

Chase, who can also claim the title of Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year as one of his many honors, is the face of the soda company’s campaign, which is now in its second year.

“As the reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, I know that being a rookie can come with its challenges but can also be inspiring – no matter the context. I’m excited to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to help both the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike take it to the next level and set sail on a new adventure,” said Chase.

Until the end of February, the cruise curious can visit PepsiRookieCruise.com to enter for the chance to win a free trip on a Carnival Cruise Line ship anytime over the next 12 months. You can only enter once per day, you have to be a U.S. resident and over 21. The contest will randomly select 15 winners, each of whom will win a voucher for a free trip worth $1,500, and it must be used within one year.

Despite the name of the campaign, you are not legally required to be a cruise ship rookie, by the way.