Off-the-Las Vegas Strip Show Seeks 'Penis Puppeteers'

Auditions are being held in January for performers who aren't afraid to bare all and engage in some decidedly male contortions.

Visitors come to Las Vegas for its wide range of attractions, including entertaining performances and shows that are geared toward a wide range of ages and tastes.

Performance arts are a big part of the experience. Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, for example, wows crowds with its spectacular modern-day circus acts. The same group has shows all over the Strip including "Beatles Love" at Mirage.

Famous performers Adele, Maroon 5, the B-52s, Aerosmith and country stars Luke Bryan and Garth Brooks can be found on stage entertaining music lovers.

The 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip showcases attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM's New York, New York, and the grandiose fountains at Bellagio.

Other attractions for visitors are abundant. The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL play home games in the city for thousands of sports fans.

And, of course, opportunities are always nearby for gambling--including slot machines, card games, sports betting, and other options--to entertain visitors.

One Creative Show Stands Out

Of all the entertainment in Las Vegas catering to those with adult-themed tastes, such as Chippendales' male dancers and Sin City's famous strip clubs, one show sets itself apart and is currently seeking performers.

Holding auditions for entertainers is the performance-art-as-comedy show Puppetry of the Penis.

The auditions will be held at The Jewel Box theater in the Erotic Heritage Museum on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive on Jan. 9, 2023.

"We’re looking for the full package," show creator and producer Simon Morley said in a statement, according to Casino.org. "No puppeteering skills are required. But all applicants must have a firm grasp on their anatomy, must have flexible schedules, and must bring their own equipment."

"Successful applicants may perform in Las Vegas or join a worldwide tour later this year," the statement continued.

What the Off-Strip Show is all About

People not familiar with the show naturally wonder what it is exactly that entertains audiences during the performances.

"Puppetry of the Penis is a live Las Vegas performance show that features two nude men wearing capes and manipulating their genitalia into different shapes--kind of like an adult variation of balloon art called genital origami or penis puppetry--that they pair with comedy commentary that most find absolutely hilarious," describes Vegas Food & Fun.

The show began in 1998 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Its name was originally the title of an art calendar.

Sales of the calendar were weak, and Morley figured that could be attributed to the fact that looking at photos of this sort of puppetry every day of the year might be a bit too much for potential calendar buyers to ponder. That's when he teamed up with fellow puppeteer David Friend and turned the art form into a live show.

After the Melbourne festival, the show toured Australia. Since then it has played internationally in cities such as London, Edinburgh, Montreal and Toronto. It has performed in the U.S. in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities, including, of course, Las Vegas.