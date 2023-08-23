Now is the time to book cheap fall flights to Mexico, Europe

If you want to take a load off for Labor Day, you won't want to miss this window.

Labor Day is mere weeks away, and a holiday means sales, sales, sales galore! Today might be the day to plan your getaway on a dime. Flight deals are starting to pop up -- if you’re quick and decisive, you might find the perfect vacation flight at an unbelievably low price.

Usually, research suggests that booking ahead of time will be your best money-saving bet. But several airlines are offering incredible ticket deals for travelers who book before Labor Day.

If your wanderlust is satisfied with staying stateside, Southwest Airlines will drop you off at an exciting U.S. vacation destination for a mere $49 one-way. The deal excludes some blackout days in November and December, but as long as you book by midnight (Pacific time) before August 24 and you’re booking up to 30 days before you want to leave, you’re in luck.

Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t apply to flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, or Hawaii.

Breeze Airways is also offering a sale on its already low-cost travel tickets. Tickets booked by 11:59 pm (Eastern time) on August 24 can secure a nice 30% discount with the promo code “YOUDOYOU”. The deal excludes flights booked between November 16 and November 28.

If you’re looking to fly international, PLAY Airlines is offering flights as low as $129 to incredible destinations like Iceland, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow. The deal is valid for flights booked from October 2023 to March 2024.

