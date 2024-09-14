Norwegian's Regent Seven Seas has a gift for golf fans

You don't need to spend nine months at sea to give cruisers a unique experience. Many cruise lines offer high-end custom voyages that mix impressive destinations with specialized onboard experiences.

Sometimes that can be about where you. There are some places like the Galapagos Islands that limit the amount of passengers a ship can carry.

That makes visiting there something very special because so very few people get to do it each year. Cruise ships stop all over the globe and some stop in places that are very special because they're rarely seen by tourists.

In other cases, cruise lines can create an itinerary that's special for fans of a certain genre. That could be a foodie and wine tour up the European coast or a New Zealand trip that takes you to spots from the various "Lord of the Rings movies.

Really, it's a matter of what destinations can be visited on a cruise ship and what the cruise line's logistics people can put together. Norwegian Cruise Lines' (NCLH) Regent Seven Seas brand, which calls itself an "ultra-luxury" cruise line, has a special voyage planned just for golf fans.

A man is seen teeing off toward the sun on a golf course. Shutterstock

Regent Seven Seas brings a GOAT onboard

Golf may not be the first sport that comes to mind when you think of cruising. The days of driving balls into the ocean from an open deck are long gone. Moreover, while there are golf courses at many destinations, the logistics behind bringing your clubs can be a challenge.

Regent Seven Seas, however, has planned a "Spotlight Voyage" around the British and Irish Isles in Summer 2025 aimed at golf enthusiasts.

The trip will be hosted by Annika Sörenstam — "widely considered to be the greatest female golfer of all time," according to the cruise line. It will be held on the new Seven Seas Grandeur, sailing June 23, 2025 roundtrip from Southampton, England.

During her 15-year Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam won more than 95 worldwide victories, including 11 major championships. She is the only woman to break 60 in a round in an official event, Most notably, she received global attention following her historic PGA Tour appearance — teeing off at the 2003 Colonial Invitational and becoming the first woman in over half a century to play in a PGA Tour event.

"Immersing travelers into the worlds of luxury travel and competitive championship golf, the cruise will visit some of golf’s most iconic destinations, home to Britain’s storied greens. Guests will be fully immersed in the centuries-old sport with the opportunity to play on six prestigious courses including past British Open hosts Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England and Turnberry’s Ailsa course in Scotland, plus the Strand Course at Portstewart Golf Club in Northern Ireland," the cruise line shared.

