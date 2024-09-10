Norwegian Cruise Line's Oceania Cruises has a new pricing plan

The luxury cruise line wants to make it easier for its passengers by including more perks as part its basic fares.

Some cruise lines offer a la carte pricing while others operate more like an all-inclusive resort.

Even cruise lines that offer packages, like Celebrity Cruises and MSC Cruises, only include some items in the deal. You may, for example, get drinks and WiFi, but gratuities are not included.

It can be confusing even for regular cruisers as what exactly comes with your cruise can be a bit confusing. MSC's packages include the cruise line's mid-tier drink package. That means that some higher-shelf liquor and many glasses of wine won't be included.

The cruise line does not hide that, but you do sort of have to either read closely or know how the cruise line's adult beverage packages work. In general, higher-end cruise lines usually take a more all-inclusive approach.

That's what Norwegian Cruise Line's Oceania brand has decided to do with its latest offer.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Oceania Cruises is offering more as part of its basic fare. Image source: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises offers more for all guests

Oceania Cruise, which calls itself "the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line," has released "Your World Included," a new brand value promise that features an updated selection of always-included amenities for all guests across the globe.

Now, every Oceania guest will have gratuities, gourmet specialty dining, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, and WiFi included when they book their cruise. Alcoholic drinks are not part of "Your World Included."

The updated inclusions will begin on Oct. 1, 2024, for all new reservations on sailings departing on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The line’s current "simply MORE" offering will end on Sept. 30, 2024, meaning that a shore excursion credit and beverage package will no longer be automatically included.

ALSO READ: Top travel agents share how to get the best price on your cruise

Oceania said it made these changes based on customer feedback.

“The change has come following feedback from guests, highlighting that they would prefer that we include amenities valued by all versus amenities valued by some. Not surprisingly, our guests place the greatest value on our core inclusions such as free specialty dining and free WiFi; including gratuities creates the richest possible array of amenities and benefits for our guests globally,” said Oceania President Frank A. Del Rio.

The cruise line shared the full list of included amenities and perks:

Gourmet Specialty Restaurants: A variety of distinctive, open-seating restaurants, all at no additional charge.

In-Suite and In-Stateroom Dining: Our hot and cold in-room dining selections are sublime and complimentary.

Unlimited WiFi: Starlink connectivity affords much quicker upload and download speeds.

Sodas, Specialty Coffees & Teas: Whether at a restaurant, lounge or Barista's coffee bar, it’s always free.

Still & Sparkling Vero Water: Unlimited, eco-friendly, and great tasting, the gold standard of still and sparkling water.

Juices, Smoothies & Gourmet Ice Cream: Cold-pressed juices, fruit smoothies, homemade gelato, and gourmet ice creams are always included.

Group Fitness Classes: Choose from a selection of free classes at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center.

Laundry Services: With free launderettes included along with laundry services and pressing for Concierge and Suite levels, you’ll always look your finest.

Shipboard Gratuities: Our people make the difference – they work for your smile, not for your tip.

Guests can, of course, add on adult beverage packages, shore excursions, and airport transfers.

Are you taking a cruise or thinking about taking one? Visit our Come Cruise With Me website to have all your questions answered.