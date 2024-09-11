Norwegian Cruise Line tries to rock the cruise industry

The cruise line is trying something different to win over a new audience.

Charter cruises, where a company books an entire cruise ship to put on a cruise serving a very specific audience, have become fairly common.

That might be a classic rock band like Kiss or an entire ship full of nudists, swingers, or LGBTQ+ folks celebrating their community.

The breadth of charter cruises run pretty deep. You can find cruises devoted to certain types of comedy and even one put on by the professional wrestler Chris Jericho, which brings a mix of wrestling matches, interviews and rock concerts to sea.

Charter cruises literally take over a ship: All the programming is built around the theme, and that will sometimes spill over to some of the stops.

When you think "this person will be fun on a cruise." "Little Steven