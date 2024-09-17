Norwegian Cruise Line to celebrate a global music icon

A first-of-its-kind tribute show will honor one of the greatest pop stars of all time.

When it comes to entertainment at sea, Norwegian Cruise Line aims to thrill its passengers with a variety of high-quality programming. From straight-from-Broadway musicals, stand-up comedy and game shows to concert-like experiences and mesmerizing productions featuring aerial acrobatics, Norwegian onboard entertainment promises something for every cruiser to enjoy.

The cruise line’s Prima class of ships features an innovative theater that transforms from a three-story performance venue into a Vegas-style nightclub.

Shows performed on Prima class stages include the first at-sea production of Broadway’s "Beetlejuice The Musical" on Norwegian Viva, and a new "Bossa Nova Beat" theatrical Latin dance show from Burn the Floor featured onboard sister ship Norwegian Prima.

When NCL’s newest ship in the Prima class, Norwegian Aqua, begins sailing in April 2025, passengers will get to experience even more variety in onboard entertainment.

In addition to offering popular shows featured on other NCL ships, Norwegian Aqua will debut two new original NCL productions developed in partnership with award-winning Broadway choreographer, director, and long-time NCL partner Patricia Wilcox.

Prima class ships have a special theater. Image source: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Aqua will feature the first Prince tribute show at sea

The ship’s name may be Aqua, but purple will reign on board as a new theatrical concert, “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” honors and celebrates the global music icon Prince’s music, energy, and life. The first Prince tribute show at sea, the Norwegian Cruise Line production was developed in partnership with Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music.

With performances both on and off the stage, the hour-long concert-like experience will immerse passengers in a musical showcase featuring Prince’s chart-topping hits including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Delirious,” and “Purple Rain.”

Norwegian Aqua will also premiere a reimagined version of the long-running NCL show “Elements,” one of the cruise line’s highest passenger-rated shows. A more immersive take on the aerial acrobatic show, “Elements: The World Expanded” will fuse acrobatics with magic, music, and dance, drawing inspiration from the four elements – earth, wind, water, and fire.

Norwegian Aqua will offer comedy, game show

Additional passenger-favorite venues and shows featured on Norwegian Aqua will include the "Improv at Sea" comedy club expanded with more seating, “The Price is Right LIVE on NCL” game show, and "Syd Norman's Pour House," which presents rock-and-roll tributes to legendary classic rock artists like Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones.

The 20th ship to enter the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, Norwegian Aqua will sail from Port Canaveral beginning in April 2025. The new ship will sail 7-day Caribbean cruises with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

After the ship’s inaugural Caribbean season, Norwegian Aqua will sail 5 and 7-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 followed by 5 and 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruises from Miami from October 2025 through April 2026.

Are you taking a cruise or thinking about taking one? Visit our Come Cruise With Me website to have all your questions answered.