Very heavy snow has closed down an entire airport, again

Local authorities are warning people to "not come to the airport."

Over the last week, the south of Germany and several nearby countries have dealt with days of heavy snowfall.

The storm that descended onto Munich over the weekend of December 2-3 blanketed the city in over 17 inches of snow and also sowed significant chaos onto those who need to leave or enter the city — after a day of flight cancelations through Saturday and Sunday, Munich International Airport reopened briefly only to shutter again by Tuesday.