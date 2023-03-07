More Horror: United Airlines Planes Collide In Boston

The FAA is currently investigating the incident at Boston Logan International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two United Airlines planes made contact on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport.

“As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning," said the FAA in a statement regarding Monday’s incident.

"Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure. The FAA will investigate,” the department added.

The plane was reportedly being towed by United Airlines (UAL) when the incident occurred, according to Fox Business News, and a photo quickly spread on social media, with one user writing “"Hey United our plane crashed, but it’s just a fender bender."

The ground collision follows an incident last week in which a Learjet and a JetBlue (JBLU) flight nearly collided at Logan Airport, when a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

"An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9," said the FAA. "The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead."