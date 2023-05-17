Maybe You Want To Visit a Waterfall Trail This Summer?

You don't have to stick to rivers and lakes you are used to.

Summer is getting close, and maybe it’s time to mix it up a little bit.

After all, how many times can you go to the beach? Well, a lot really. But sometimes its good to try something different. To that effect, Kentucky has just a new initiative that it hopes might tempt you to come visit the bluegrass state.

The state of Kentucky has officially launched the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail, which will be located in the 14,000-square-mile Wildlands area.

Kentucky has more than 800 waterfalls, but Tammie Nazario, director of the Kentucky Wildlands, the regional tourism office that established the trail, told AFAR, that her team narrowed it down by ranking a few key elements, including accessibility (“for instance, considering if there is public parking nearby and if the path to the fall is doable even for beginner hikers”) and uniqueness. Her team consulted with experts within the region, who are now official waterfall trail ambassadors.

Some the selected waterfalls include Yahoo Falls, the tallest waterfall in Kentucky at 113 feet, as well as Cumberland Falls, which features 3,600 cubic feet of water spill over the sandstone cliff every second. The trail also includes Creations Falls in Wolfe County, Jenny Wiley Falls in Johnson County, which has a staircase-style fall with natural pools and Bad Branch Falls in Letcher County, which boasts a 60-foot flume.

The trail is roughly 553 miles in length, perfect for a day trip that can wind down in the city of Lexington. You can explore the trail before you even step foot in Kentucky visiting the Kentucky Wildlands website, which has an illustrated map, photos of the falls, and insider tips.