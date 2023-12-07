Footage of passenger manspreading on plane garners millions of views

"The way this man took manspreading to another level on my flight," TikToker Claire Zhu wrote in a viral video.

The issue of space on planes is a constant source of discussion and clashes between passengers simply because it is a problem that comes up again and again — one estimate by passenger advocacy group Flyer's Rights found that, even as the average person grew heavier since the 1990s, an average seat on a U.S.-based airline dropped from 18 to 16 inches by width and 35 to 30 inches by length of the seat back.

Back in May, U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth and Tammy Baldwin even called upon the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to look into the size and space between airline seats to improve access for evacuations in case of emergencies.