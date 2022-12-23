Major Las Vegas Strip Renovation Hits Milestone

While people tend to think of Las Vegas as a city full of gambling, world-class food and top-tier entertainment, it's also a major shopping destination. The Las Vegas Strip has everything from novelty shopping like the M&M's Store or Hershey's World to venues like Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Forum Shops, which feature nothing but luxury brands (well, and a Starbucks).

Another Caesars resort/casino, Planet Hollywood, sits next to a more traditional shopping center, the iconic Miracle Mile shops. This Las Vegas take on a mall sits on the Strip with a direct connection to Planet Hollywood. It hosts a number of major retailers including lululemon, Sephora, and H&M as well as the Tipsy Robot robot bar, Nacho Daddy, home of the world-famous Scorpion Shot, and Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina.

With over a mile of shops and restaurant, Miracle Mile has been a Las Vegas Strip fixture since the summer of 2000. For the past year, the entire mall has been undergoing an extensive interior and exterior transformation complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements. It has been open during construction and the work is expected to be completed in spring of 2023,

Image source: Miracle Mile Shops

What's Happening at Las Vegas' Miracle Mile Shops?

Constrction at Miracle Mile shops began almost exacly a year ago with the goal being to open up the shopping center's interior, making it brigher and updating the flooring, lighting, doors, decor and more. Intricate hanging art pieces have been incorporated to the lighting around the mall, "adding a dynamic element to the energy and flow of the space," according to a press release while "the construction team has also begun installation of new LED screens around the shopping center’s interior."

And, while the design has been updated, it still pays tribute to its Desert Passage roots, since the mall was originally connected to the Aladdin Hotel & Casino and modeled after an Arabian bazaar. The new Miracle Mile Shops will celebrate that heritage by keeping a piece of the original flooring and adding a hanging art piece created to match the flooring’s design.

In addition, sections of the original cityscape, now with improved lighting, will remain as part of the atmosphere.

"The iconic indoor rain show, also originating from the mall’s Desert Passage days, is currently undergoing extensive modern upgrades, including technology for an immersive light and water show. The rain show’s famous sky-painted ceiling will also remain at Miracle Mile Shops," the company shared.

More Work Remains at Miracle Mile Shops

Las Vegas Strip consutrction moves noroiously slowly and that's even more true when a venue stays open while it's being worked on. Despite that, the Miracle Mile Shops remodel remains on track.

“We are pleased with the progress we have been able to make this year, and it has all been thanks to our amazing design partners and construction team who have helped us realize our vision,” said Miralcle Mile General Manager Robert Buchanan.

The remaining renovations still being worked include new "state-of-the-art" exterior LED screens and signage, projection mapping technology for an all-new immersive show above V Theater, modernized landscaping, upgrades to the indoor rain show, new interior seating, updated fixtures, touchless digital directories and more. Miracle Mile Shops will also add new tenants to the shopping center, including the recently announced Sandbox VR, and more to be revealed as renovations progress.