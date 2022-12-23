Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1

It has been a year of long goodbyes on the Las Vegas Strip, but one big name will disappear quickly and unexpectedly.

The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present.

All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.

And while the big names of, say, the past four decades seem to call the Strip home for part of the year, Sin City has also become a place where the legends of even the more distant past live on as well.

Elvis Presley has always, of course, been a major Las Vegas presence, appearing in multiple shows, marrying people in quickie ceremonies, and taking pictures in his various guises on the Strip and downtown.

And he's not alone: Various "legends" productions bring back Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, while new shows feature hologram Whitney Houston and various takes on Michael Jackson.

It's easy to imagine that many of today's living headliners will remain Las Vegas fixtures long after they pass, perhaps in high-end fashion like Cirque du Soleil's "Beatles Love" at Mirage or as part of a lower-end review.

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" albums, seemed as if he'd live on in the fancier fashion.

A musical based on his iconic album opened in its permanent home in October at Caesars Paris. It was a lavish production based on the well-known songs written for Meat Loaf by Jim Steinman that pretty much any American can sing along with.

It seemed a recipe for a perfect Las Vegas run -- a hugely famous name with well-known, slightly cheesy songs in an over-the-top production.

Meat Loaf seemed made for the Las Vegas Strip. But fans clearly did not agree.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out of Hell' Closing on New Year's Day

Quick closings of Broadway shows are fairly rare. The huge turnover of tourists and casinos' ability to use tickets as perks for gamblers make it easier to prop up a struggling production until it finds an audience.

That makes the quick cancellation of "Bat Out of Hell" all the more shocking.

“Bat Out of Hell -- The Musical,” custom-designed for the Paris Theater, is closing after its Jan. 1 performance. The company was notified via e-mail Thursday, with co-producers stating, “We have been trying to find a path forward, but the financial reality has left us with no other choice,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

BOOH, as it was known by its cast and producers, will close after a roughly 12-week run. Caesars has not said what will replace it at Paris Theater.

A Year of Music Turmoil on the Las Vegas Strip

While many performers had happier endings than the late Meat Loaf's show, the pandemic and other concerns made 2022 a tumultuous year for many Las Vegas headliners.

Adele pushed back, then restarted, her Las Vegas residency while music legend Barry Manilow had to cancel some shows due to health concerns.

Aerosmith also ended its 2022 Las Vegas residency early over lead singer Steven Tyler's health concerns, and a number of other major acts cut back or moved around dates as covid wreaked havoc.

One exception: Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, did not let Sin City visitors down in 2022 as he extended his residency at Caesars Flamingo by another 70 shows, taking him into 2023.

The 80-year-old "Danke Schoen" singer, who performed at the Flamingo in 1963 in the same year Elvis filmed scenes at the hotel, has lined up an intense performance schedule. He'll be appearing in his "Up Close and Personal" cabaret-style show in Bugsy's Cabaret for 70 shows from Jan. 16 through June 28 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $69.