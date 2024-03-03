Popular jam band Phish reveals summer concert tour plans

A solid lineup of classic rock bands have scheduled North American tours this year, and by far the biggest will be the Rolling Stones' 19-show Hackney Diamonds Tour, which opens April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston and is set to close July 17 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Star rock bands from the 1970's and 80's Styx and Foreigner team up for their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour that opens June 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and continues through Aug. 8 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Opening up for these two popular bands is former Babys and Bad English frontman John Waite, which completes an all-star trio for each night of the tour.

Tour celebrates Steve Miller Band anniversary

When the summer rolls around, another trio of iconic rock and roll bands embark on a 16-show 2024 Summer Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band, opening July 13 in Atlanta and closing Aug. 30 in San Diego. In some markets, Heart and Cheap Trick will appear on the tour.

The tour coincides with the Steve Miller Band's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's blockbuster album "The Joker" with the March 4 release of J50: The Evolution of The Joker 3LP and 7-inch disc. The box set features 27 previously unreleased demos, live performances, studio outtakes and rehearsals from Miller's personal archive, including eight never-before heard songs.

For classic rock and some funk and soul, fans can catch Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire on their Heart & Soul Tour that starts July 10 in Maryland Heights, Mo., and ends Sept. 7 in Palm Desert, Calif.