Southwest Airlines Flight Has Huge Drop (That's Not the Worst Of It)

The bad headlines for Southwest Airlines (LUV) keep coming, as reports have surfaced of an incident involving a nine-hour delay of a recent flight that resulted in passengers vomiting and passing out.

Southwest flight 3094 was diverted from a Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night ostensibly due to inclement weather conditions.

Image source: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

The plane originally departed from Baltimore for Raleigh-Durham, but sat grounded for 40 minutes with the engines running, burning fuel. The flight took off at 7:40 pm. At around 9pm, the weather worsened, and the jet’s altitude dropped as low as 1,350 feet, with one person saying the aircraft shook "like crazy."

The weather reportedly caused a great deal of turbulence, as reports have surfaced that several passengers began vomiting, and another had a panic attack and then passed out. The change in flight plan was made when the plane was at 1,350 feet, and it was redirected to the closed Myrtle Beach airport overnight.