Las Vegas Strip Sphere signs huge rock band for longer residency

Legendary rock and roll band has doubled the amount of shows in its new residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in fall 2024.

Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere Las Vegas, which debuted on Sept. 29, 2023, with superstar rock band U2's Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency, has become the most spectacular venue for performances in Vegas.

The Sphere's shows are presented using next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment.

The venue, which cost about $2.3 billion to complete, also features the world's most advanced concert-grade sound system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by Holoplot that delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision, according to a statement.

U2 inaugurated the Sphere with 40 shows over five months on its residency before closing the engagement on March 2. Popular jam band Phish followed U2 for a quick mini-residency with four shows April 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Following Phish was the ultimate jam band Dead & Company, which has stretched its original 24 shows to 30 concerts that conclude Aug. 10 at the Sphere.