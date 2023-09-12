Las Vegas Strip resort casinos hit by shocking attack

Multiple properties fell victim to the attack, which is of unknown origin. Here's what happened and what you need to know.

The Las Vegas Strip has long been a romantic place for crime. When you watch a movie like "Oceans 11," the director manages to make you root for the criminals.

They're somehow the good guys because they're stealing from casinos, the place that usually takes money from people.

Though casino operators run legal businesses, Las Vegas's mob days give the city a little bit of a disreputable shine even though its big players Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International are publicly traded companies.