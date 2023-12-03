It's really hard to surprise people on the Las Vegas Strip but this was certainly not expected.

The Las Vegas Strip specializes in larger-than-life excess. Casinos keep getting bigger and more over the top.

It's not easy to get attention on the 4.2-mile stretch of road that's packed with everything from a volcano (at least for now), a Statue of Liberty, and an Eiffel Tower. The Strip has become an endless sea of big names using neon, special effects, and sometimes even fire, to get people's attention.

On the south and central parts of the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International dominate. In recent years, both companies have focused on making the exterior of their resort casinos more inviting.

Caesar has the Linq Promenade which connects The Linq, Harrah's, and Flamingo with a plaza full of restaurants, bars, and the visually impressive High Roller Ferris wheel. In addition, the company's namesake property, Caesars Palace, recently reworked its entrance to make it even more visually impressive.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has done the same thing making the entryways of its resort casinos more enticing by showcasing some of the big-name brands and restaurants located inside. That company also has The Park, an impressive outdoor collection of restaurants, bars, and shops located between the T-Mobile Arena, Park MGM, and New York-New York Resorts,

Caesars and MGM have created some striking visuals and welcoming facades, but neither company has anything that rivals the technical marvel that is Resorts World Las Vegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas has an impressive facade. Image source: Resorts World

Resorts World was built with impressive technology

Resorts World Las Vegas opened in 2021 during the height of the covid pandemic. That was unfortunate timing, but the resort casino has the advantage of being the first new casino on the Strip in over a decade.

In building it, Genting Group, the property's Malaysia-based owner, put technology at the center of its plans. The company outdid anything that has ever been seen on the Strip by essentially making its entire facade a billboard for the brand.

"The resort also boasts over 200,000 square feet of captivating LED displays, including a 100,000 square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.)," the company shared in a press release.

That LED screen has been used to promote events at the north Strip property, and now, it has helped Resorts World Las Vegas reach back to the 1980s to set a world record that few people likely knew existed.

Resorts World Las Vegas sets a world record

Resorts World's LED system, called "GLOW," includes 10 show capsules and five interstitial visuals displayed across the property's LED surfaces, from the West Tower's 100,000-square-foot display to the interior globe. It's an impressive display that draws attention to the somewhat remote property on the North end of the Strip.

On Dec, 1, Resorts World Las Vegas used that display to set a Guinness world record with the help of WWE stars Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair, along with eSports players Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf and Alex “Golden Boy” Mendez, following the annual eSports Awards, Casino.org reported.

The two pro wrestlers played a game of Pac-Man on the Resorts World facade setting a record for the largest video game display ever.

"The World Record for largest video game digital display has officially been broken here in Las Vegas on a 100,000 sq ft screen playing Pac-Man," Jake Lucky posted on X, the former Twitter.

It was a publicity stunt for a meaningless record — it's not like anyone knows who the previous record holder was — but it was also a spectacular display worthy of Las Vegas. It was also a reminder that the Las Vegas Sphere, as impressive as it is visually, is not the only massive changeable screen located on the Las Vegas Strip.