Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'

While it sounds like something out of a movie, one of Sin City's leading show producers has a bold idea.

Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms.

The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Entertainment options for visitors are abundant. For sports enthusiasts, professional teams such as the NHL's Vegas Golden Nights and the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL play home games in town.

Performance arts are a big part of the Vegas experience. Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio is one dazzling show that thrills crowds. The same group has shows all over the Strip including "Beatles Love" at Mirage.

Showgirls perform in town as well, and magicians such as David Copperfield and David Blaine can be found on stages nightly.

Famous acts Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Santana, Wayne Newton, and country stars Luke Bryan and Keith Urban appear on stage in the city.

And, of course, ever-present options such as gambling -- including slot machines, card games, sports betting, and other activities -- are sources of fun that entertain visitors as well.

Spiegelworld

One Production Company Makes a Big Move

Spiegelworld, a theatre company with shows in Las Vegas that specialize in immersive entertainment, has a bold new idea and is acting on it.

The company produces live performance experiences, including Absinthe, which it calls "a refreshing, irresistibly intoxicating blend of circus, burlesque, and vaudeville," as well as the "fast, funny and sexy" Atomic Saloon Show.

Another of its popular Las Vegas shows is a space comedy called OPIUM.

"OPIUM is a hypercolor, adults-only journey to hilarity and beyond, delivered at warp speed and with extra sauce," Spiegelworld says on its Website. "This fast, funny, and funky space farce is more than a show--it’s a trip. Literally."

Spiegelworld Buys a Nearby Town

A small town about 65 miles away from Las Vegas with a population of about 25 people, Nipton, Calif., which is right near the border of Nevada, has been purchased by Spiegelworld for about $2.5 million.

"Spiegelworld struts onto its new property," writes Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, posting a promotional video to his @johnnykats Twitter account.

"The company announced plans to resurrect the town as a 'circus village,' where performers will conceive and create their artistic adventures," he wrote in the Review-Journal. "Visitors also can have a unique tourist experience while interacting with the Spiegelworld community."

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison talked about the venture in a press release.

"When we visited as guests a few years back, we fell in love with the peacefulness, the vast desert vistas, and the fireside chats with freight train drivers, miners, and workers," Mollison said, according to the Review-Journal. "Jim Eslinger, self-proclaimed mayor of Nipton, warned me that you need to have respect for the Mojave, and the desert will tell you if it is happy or unhappy with what you’re doing."

Nipton is an 80-acre plot and is unincorporated.

"Spiegelworld performers and artists are already embracing the potential of Nipton and are excited to get involved in the creative direction of the town, the restaurant, accommodation, artist retreats, and small festivals we plan to present," Mollison said, according to the newspaper.