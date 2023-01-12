Las Vegas Strip Icon's Transformation Takes Another Step

A unique Strip property has been trying to make some major changes and another big one has been confirmed.

While Las Vegas visitors may think of the city as a place for gambling, world-class restaurants, and top-tier entertainment, those aren't the only draws on the Las Vegas Strip. Of course, the massive casinos operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report, and the other major operators dominate by offering gambling, food, and shows.

Casinos are, of course, the key draw on the Las Vegas Strip and you can't gamble if you don't occasionally stop to eat. That has led to pretty much every celebrity chef to open multiple restaurants with the biggest names -- Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, and Wolfgang Puck among others -- having a variety of concepts dotted along the Strip.

The same can be said with entertainers as most of the biggest names in the world -- everyone from Adele to Sting, Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ -- appear in Las Vegas residencies.

The Las Vegas Strip, however, does not get that much attention as a world-class shopping destination. Despite that, the Strip hosts all the biggest retail names in the world with high-end shopping being the norm. Venues like the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and MGM's Shoppes at Mandalay Bay cater to higher-end stores which makes sense given their audience.

Miracle Mile Shops, however, is a bit of a different animal as it's closer to a classic mall than a collection of luxury brands. That property, which sits next to Caesars' Planet Hollywood is currently undergoing a major renovation and another piece of that puzzle has just come together.

Image source: Miracle Mile Shops

Miracle Mile Renovations Progressing

While most of the Las Vegas Strip shopping options are devoted to high-end, luxury names, Miracle Mile (named because it has a mile worth of shops) features a number of major retailers including lululemon, Sephora, and H&M as well as the Tipsy Robot robot bar, Nacho Daddy, and Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina.

For the past year, the entire mall has been undergoing an extensive interior and exterior transformation complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology, and digital design elements. It has been open during construction and the work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023,

As the work has continued for over a year at Miracle Mile, the mall's owners have slowly shared info as to what businesses will enter and leave the mall. In August, the professional Bull Riders (PBR) Rock Bar & Grill, a country bar themed to the rodeo group shared that it had lost its lease at Miracle Mile.

And, while it's not a direct replacement, Miracle Mile will add Rosa Mexicano Restaurant with a patio that will be directly on the Strip.

A New Mexican Restaurant Joins the Strip

Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas, which will open in late 2023 will offer "an eclectic, made-from-scratch menu steeped in Mexican culture and tradition," including tableside guacamole, house-made mole, margaritas, and more.

“We are thrilled to be opening Rosa Mexicano in one of the best dining cities in the world, right on the iconic Las Vegas Strip -- and in such great company, and to be part of the great renovations taking place with Miracle Mile Shops. It’s truly an exciting moment in our expansion,” said Rosa Mexicano CEO Jim Dunn. “Our authentic Mexican cuisine, which emulates our founder, Josefina Howard’s vision of introducing Mexican culinary traditions and heritage to the world, will surely bring a fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, and culinary techniques.”

The company sees the 12,341 square-foot space as a "dining destination." Once completed, the restaurant "will offer various seating areas with a capacity of about 430 guests, three exciting bars, with a to-go frozen margarita station, a private events dining room for seating up to 100, and an expansive outdoor patio and a bar for 80 with a fun Rosa Mexicano truck," the company shared.