Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The damage will take up to two years to repair, but nobody was hurt in Las Vegas' latest high-profile incident.

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks like an Egyptian pyramid, New York, New York's faux Statue of Liberty, and the mock medieval stylings of its Excalibur property. Rival Caesars Entertainment CZR has its Roman-style Caesars palace and its version of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

Add in the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit Las Vegas each week as well as the massive events like the NFL Draft, NBA All-Star Games, and concerts from the biggest artists in the world and it's easy to see why Las Vegas would be a target for bad actors.

That has manifested in a number of unfortunate incidents, the worst of which was the Oct. 1, 2017, event where a gunman opened fire from his hotel room killing 60 people who were attending a concert.

Now, a more subtle attack has impacted MGM, in an incident which has been declared a "terrorist" attack by authorities.

Image source: Shutterstock.

MGM Solar Plant Attacked

A single man successfully completely disabled the MGM Resorts Mega Array solar power plant in North Las Vegas. The plant serves as the main source of solar power for the company's 13 Las Vegas Strip properties.

"Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, faces terror charges for setting a fire inside one of the plant’s transformer pits earlier this week. Police said it could put the facility out of commission for up to two years," Casino.org reported.

The alleged perpetrator rammed an Idaho-registered Toyota Camry through a gate at the plant after workers had left for the day on Jan. 3. At midnight, according to the arrest report, Mesmarian set fire to the car while "it was parked inside a generator pit after siphoning gas from its tank to burn wires in a transformer. As shown on video surveillance, Mesmarian then watched the flames for about 15 minutes before walking away."

Mesmarian faces charges of committing an act of terrorism, arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another, and escape by a felony prisoner.

MGM does not own the solar facility which is run by a company called Invenergy.

Las Vegas Is a Target for Violence

Las Vegas' high profile makes it a target for people looking to commit violent acts. Fremont Street, an area in downtown Las Vegas which has casinos and a sort of non-stop outdoor street party, recently added new security measures.

This has included visitors having to pass through metal detectors, bag checks, and an enhanced police presence. The moves came after an increase in gun-related and other violent crimes in the downtown area.

MGM also recently sold "The Village," the empty piece of land across the street from Luxor and next to the Tropicana, where the Oct. 1, 2017, attack took place. The land was purchased by the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota which is ultimately expected to build a resort/casino on the property (although no plans are imminent).

MGM has already donated two acres of property at the site to Clark County to be used as a memorial.