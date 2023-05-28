A Las Vegas Strip Icon Is Saying Its Las Vegas Goodbye

One of the first celebrity chefs to become a fixture in Las Vegas will soon close his last Las Vegas restaurant.

The United States has had three distinct phases of celebrity chefs since the 1970s. The first phase was TV chefs like Julia Child and later Martin Yan, who had PBS cooking shows and cookbooks, but not chains of signature restaurants.

That was followed by chefs who weren't quite as famous as today's TV superstars but who became stars of a sort more for the restaurants than their TV fame. It's hard exactly to know when that group gave way to today's A-list celebrity chefs like Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, and Gordon Ramsay, but it's probably fair to say that Emeril Lagasse spanned generations two and three.

DON'T MISS: Las Vegas Strip Adds Strange New Attraction

Lagasse began his career making his name as a restaurant owner who later transitioned to television fame. As his name grew in recognition, Lagasse grew his restaurant group paving the way both for the Fieri's, Flay's, and Ramsay's to follow, but also Todd English, a generation two chef known for his signature Olives restaurant.

English opened Olive's at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Bellagio in 1998, nine years after he opened the original version in Boston. English, like Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck, were early players in the Las Vegas culinary scene well before it became dominated by TV chefs.

Now, after a move from Bellagio to the off-Strip Virgin Hotel less than two years ago, English has decided to close his signature restaurant.

Guy Fieri is known more for his TV fame than his cooking. Image source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

A Las Vegas Strip Pioneer Paved the Way

While Lagasse was sort of a double pioneer as he was a well-known restauranteur famous for his recipes who later became a TV megastar, Puck was more the model for English. A chef first, Puck built his media profile on the back of his abilities in the kitchen. He did become a bit of a well-known name, but it was more about cooking than being a Fieri-like over-the-top personality.

English has been the same way. He runs a global empire with Olives locations around the country and the world, but he's even less of a celebrity than Puck or many other chefs who have a major Las Vegas presence.

Olives will have its last dinner service June 4, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Virgin Hotels has not commented as to what will go into the space that English is vacating.