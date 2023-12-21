Closed Las Vegas Strip superstar residency may reopen in 2024

One of the biggest names in music has set their sites on the Strip in the new year.

Less than 15 years ago, big-name performers were avoiding the Las Vegas Strip.

They might have stopped for a date or two on a tour, as they would in any other city, but the idea of spending months or years headlining at a Las Vegas Strip hotel seemed like admitting your best days were behind you.

Headlining in Las Vegas was for schmaltzy performers like Wayne Newton, Barry Manilow, and Tom Jones. Back in the 2000s, the Strip's resident acts were big-name magicians, past-their-prime performers like Donny and Marie Osmond, and production shows like the long-running "Legends," in which people impersonate the big stars of yesterday and today.

Now, of course, the Las Vegas Strip has become the place where big-name performers go to make money. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, two very active stars in the prime of their careers, gross more than $1 million a night in their MGM Resort International (MGM) residencies.

Adele at Caesars Entertainment's Coliseum and Katy Perry, who just wrapped up her residency at Resorts World International, didn't quite crack $1 million per show, coming in closer to $700,000, according to Casino.org data. But that number generates a lot more profit when you don't have to move a show around the country.