Las Vegas Strip icon brings Elvis back to Sin City

Classic performers from the 1960s and 70s can still be found on hotel casino stages on the Strip along with more modern performers like Katy Perry, Adele and Lady Gaga.

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is performing a long-running residency at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo, and 1970s superstar Barry Manilow is singing at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas, where he is set to break Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue on the weekend of Sept. 21-23. The hotel casino was originally called the International Hotel –which Elvis opened in 1969 – then it was the Las Vegas Hilton, and finally the Westgate.

Legendary Osmond Brothers singer Donny Osmond resumes his long-running residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Harrah's Showroom on Sept. 5 and ending Nov. 11, before embarking on a UK tour from Nov. 28 through Dec. 14. Osmond began his Harrah's residency in August 2021.

Fans can get ready for a return engagement next year, as the "Puppy Love" singer has signed on for 55 more shows in an extended residency beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024 at Harrah's Showroom. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com.

Van Morrison, affectionately known by his fans as Van the Man, returns to the Strip in September for three shows at Caesars Entertainment's Planet Hollywood Zappos Theater on Sept. 6, 8, and 9.