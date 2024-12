The house always wins but some games win the house more than others.

Everyone who gambles understands that the house has an edge in every game. You don't build mega-casinos like the ones found up and down the Las Vegas Strip by losing money.

Slot machines, however, might be the game the consumers understand the least. First, it's important to know that Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (