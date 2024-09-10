Las Vegas Strip casino signs superstar pop group for residency

Superstar pop group has signed on for their first Las Vegas Strip residency, scheduled for February, March, and May at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Strip headliner residencies, in many cases, close to make room for another superstar performer or group's residency.

U2 ended the first-ever residency at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere on March 2, and Lady Gaga closed her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM on July 6.

Jam bands Phish and then Dead & Company followed U2 at the Sphere, and Mariah Carey followed Lady Gaga at Dolby Live with eight shows from July 26 to Aug. 10.

Superstar pop and country singer Shania Twain opened her 24-show "Come On Over" residency at Planet Hollywood on the strip on May 10, 2024, and was set to close the engagement Dec. 14, but decided to extend the residency by nine more shows between Jan. 22 and Feb. 8, 2025 at PH Live.

The residency commemorates the 25th anniversary of Twain's blockbuster album "Come On Over," which featured huge hits "Man! I Feel Like A Woman," "From This Moment On," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Twain has performed two other Vegas residencies, her "Still the One" engagement at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-2014 and "Let's Go" at the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-2022.

Twain's long-running residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas ends just one week before a superstar group takes over the PH Live stage for several residency shows.

J. Rey Soul, will.i.am and Taboo of the band Black Eyed Peas perform during Musikfest on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Aug. 8, 2024 in Bethlehem, Pa. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Black Eyed Peas schedule first Las Vegas Strip residency

Multi-platinum global supergroup Black Eyed Peas will make their first residency appearance on the Las Vegas Strip when they launch their 3008: A Space Odyssey engagement at Caesars Entertainment's PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning on Feb. 15, 2025.

More Las Vegas Strip:

The "I Gotta Feeling" singers introduced their "Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency" with a space-themed video on the group's website on Sept. 10.

“Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience," Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am said in a statement.

"We draw inspiration from Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology. We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play. I can’t wait for the world to see what we cook up in Las Vegas,” will.i.am said.

Black Eyed Peas, which also includes singers Apl.de.Ap and Taboo along with guest J. Rey Soul, have scheduled 15 shows on their 2025 residency Feb. 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, March 21, 22, 26, 28, 29, May 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31.

Citi Cardmember presale begins Sept. 11, 10 a.m., Pacific time. Artist fan club presale begins Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific for historical fans and Sept. 12, at noon Pacific for community fan members.

Caesars Rewards and Loyalty programs, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customer presale begins Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific.