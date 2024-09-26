Las Vegas Strip casino signs 1980s superstar singer to residency

The Las Vegas Strip offers a variety of performance options to entertain its guests.

The Strip is known for its music residencies, featuring some of the biggest performers in the business, but it also has a history of hosting the top magicians and comedians on stage.

Visitors can always see legendary singers in long-running residencies, such as Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton at the Flamingo's Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom, which runs through Dec. 30, 2024; 1970s pop star Donny Osmond at Harrah's Las Vegas Showroom through Nov. 16, 2024; or 1970s superstar Barry Manilow through Dec. 13, 2025, at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas just off the Strip.

Some of the most popular singers and bands are scheduled for upcoming shows on the Strip. The Eagles began their 20-show residency at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere on Sept. 20 that runs through Jan. 25.

Adele's Weekends With Adele at MGM Resorts International's Dolby Live at Park MGM wraps up a 100-show run with 10 more shows from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23.

Superstar singer Lionel Richie returns to the Encore Theater at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Wynn Las Vegas for six shows on his "King of Hearts" residency scheduled for Jan. 15, 18, 19, April 9, 11, and 12, 2025.

Classic rock star John Fogerty also returns to the Encore Theater for three shows scheduled Jan. 22, 24, and 25, 2025, after Richie's first three shows of the year.

For magic fans, David Copperfield still performs at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Penn & Teller's magic, illusion, and comedy act at the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino runs until 2026.

The Strip also has plenty of comedy scheduled with comedian Jerry Seinfeld returning for a six-show residency set for May 2, 3, Sept. 5, 6, and Oct. 10 and 11, 2025, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. For the comedy club scene, Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at the MGM Grand and Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade offer traditional stand-up comedians.

And now the Venetian Resort merges music and comedy with legendary comedy rock star "Weird Al" Yankovic, who starts his Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour with a five-show residency at the Venetian Theatre on the Las Vegas Strip on June 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21, 2025. Yankovic will perform his iconic hits and some never-performed-live-before fan favorites.