One of the biggest names in history -- but a very troubled one -- will be honored with a free three-day event on the Strip.

If you perform some of the biggest hits of all time, people seem to forgive any past transgressions. That's not a literal rule, but it appears to be how some performers get treated.

It's not a hard and fast rule, but there does seem to be a disconnect between how some musicians get treated based on their past level of success. You won't, for example, see an R. Kelly tribute lighting up the Strip, but Kanye West remains a viable act despite his questionable record when it comes to anti-semitic comments.

DON'T MISS: Huge Las Vegas Strip star headliner closing long residency

There are no official rules, of course. Elvis Presley started dating his future wife Priscilla when she was 14 and he was a full-grown adult. Jerry Lee Lewis, while not as celebrated as Elvis, married a 13-year-old.

In both cases, there are news stories (and in Elvis' books) examining these troubling relationships, but both Presley and Lewis continue to be celebrated in Las Vegas. The same has always been true of Michael Jackson. But the "King of Pop" faced many troubling accusations of sexual misconduct with children during his lifetime.

"It's no secret that, before and even after his death in 2009, Jackson was the subject of multiple sexual abuse accusations and police investigations as well as civil and criminal lawsuits," NPR reported.

But, instead of being canceled or even celebrated with some sort of disclaimer or attempt to separate the music from the man, Jackson has long been honored on the Las Vegas Strip. Multiple Jackson shows have played on the Strip and Mandalay Bay currently hosts a Cirque du Soleil show, "Michael Jackson ONE" that celebrates the performer's music.

Now, that same MGM Resorts International (MGM) resort casino plans to host a three-day "celebration" of the singer's music from August 27-29.

Mandalay Bay hosts a long-running show featuring Jackson's music. Image source: Mandalay Bay/Cirque du Soleil

Mandalay Bay hosts huge Michael Jackson event

Working with Jackson's estate, and Sony Music Entertainment (SONY) "fans can celebrate the legendary King of Pop’s birthday with the Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Aug. 27-29."

It's a three-day event that the hosts say will "transport guests into the world of Michael Jackson’s music, with interactive elements and specific track-focused experiences and photo moments throughout."

While the event is ticketed, it's also free to anyone who reserves space at the event's website.

The event will include a question and answer session inside the "Michael Jackson ONE" Theater with Tony award-winning actor Myles Frost, known for his breakout role in the Broadway production of “MJ the Musical.” That will be followed by a specially curated performance by "Michael Jackson ONE" performers and a book signing outside the show’s retail store with author and costume designer Michael Bush.

Commemorative birthday tickets will be given to audiences in attendance at the 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances of "Michael Jackson ONE."

Michael Jackson is a Las Vegas Strip icon

The Michael Jackson tribute Cirque du Soleil show has been playing at Mandalay Bay since 2013. Jackson has also been featured in the long-running "Legends in Concert," which currently does not have a permanent home in Las Vegas.

Jackson was also celebrated in "M.J. The Evolution" which ran at Mosaic on the Strip until that venue abruptly closed in July 2022.

"Michael Jackson’s spirit channeled through the vibrant energy of its talented cast. Feel what it would’ve been like to watch the pop king perform with 6 compelling acts and 15 hit songs through state-of-the-art technology, exclusive video footage, and sensational dance choreography," the venue shared on its website.

At the time of its abrupt closing, producers of "M.J. The Evolution" said they planned to find a new venue for the show. The show's webpage says it will be "touring and opening" in September, but a link to a Ticketmaster page shows no upcoming performances.