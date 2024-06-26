The Las Vegas Strip has hosted headliner residencies over the years featuring the top performers of rock, pop, jazz, country and R&B as well as other entertainment such as comedians, magicians and illusionists.

The Strip's entertainment has evolved over the years from the early years in the 1940's with pianist Liberace, to big name acts like Nat "King" Cole and Ella Fitzgerald in the 1950's, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack in the 1960's and, of course, Elvis Presley at the International Hotel beginning in 1969.

Elvis set a record of 636 sold-out shows off the Strip at the International Hotel, which was renamed the Las Vegas Hilton in the early 70's. His record was broken in September 2023 by 1970s pop singer Barry Manilow, who started his residency at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas (formerly the International Hotel and Hilton) in February 2005 and is scheduled to perform through Dec. 14, 2024.

Manilow is joined by other old-time Vegas headliners on the Strip like 1970's teen idol Donny Osmond, who performs at Harrah's Las Vegas Showroom through Nov. 14, 2024, and Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton who performs at the Flamingo's Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom through Dec. 30, 2024.

The evolution of the Las Vegas Strip has resulted in a wider variety of singers and bands landing on the Strip for residencies. Superstar rock band U2 opened the spectacular Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Sphere at the Venetian Resort on Sept. 29, 2023, and was followed by a couple of jam bands, Phish and then Dead & Company. Next up at the Sphere is huge rock band The Eagles for 12 shows from Sept. 20 through Nov. 9.

The Venetian Theater at The Venetian Las Vegas hosted classic New Wave band The B-52s for five shows back in April, and now, Drai's Nightclub at Caesars Entertainment's The Cromwell will bring superstar rapper Lil Wayne for a residency on June 29 with a second show set for July 12 at Zouk Las Vegas in Resorts World Las Vegas.

Finally, an alternative rock icon is bringing his popular show back to the Strip for another quick residency.

Morrissey performs live on stage at Wembley Arena on March 14, 2020 in London. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Morrissey returns to Las Vegas Strip for residency

Woeful, morbid and gloomy 1980s rock star Morrissey returns to the Las Vegas Strip for a new residency at the House of Blues in MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Mandalay Bay Resort July 26, 27, Aug. 1 and 2, the singer revealed in an Instagram post. Tickets are on sale through Livenation.com and range from general admission standing room tickets for $119.95 including fees before taxes to $889 for Official Platinum seats.

The "Everyday Is Like Sunday" singer last played the Strip for five shows on his "Viva Moz Vegas" residency in July 2022 at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Prior to those Vegas shows, Moz opened his residency for five shows at the Colosseum in August and September 2021 after canceling five nights in June and July 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

Morrissey launched his career as the frontman for the 1980s alt-rock band The Smiths, with hits such as "Girlfriend in a Coma" and "How Soon Is Now?" The Smiths broke up in 1987, and Morrissey began his solo career in 1988. The dark and gloomy performer has been known for making controversial comments over the years on conservative politics, racial issues and prominent sex offenders. However, his concerts keep selling out, and the Las Vegas Strip shows are no different with tickets selling quicky.